Baby Archie meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu and social media is obsessed
Baby Archie meeting Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has not only seen him dominate global news headlines, but he is also a favourite among Twitter users who have thrust his name to the very top of the platform's trend list.
Mom, dad and son spent the last day of their city tour meeting the archbishop and his daughter Thandeka and introducing them to baby Archie, who was showered with endless hugs and kisses during the visit.
Tutu congratulated Prince Harry for his and Meghan's son, saying, "congratulations, he is wonderful".
Twitter was immediately flooded with messages of admiration for baby Archie, who is the spitting image of his father.
Baby Archie is the perfect blending of his parents ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Mh2pqg66T— emi (@_lexismart) September 25, 2019
Baby Archie looks exactly like his father prince Harry 👨👦— Alia Al-Sarraf (@ALiA_MS) September 25, 2019
u can tell meghan and harry are so crazy about archie it’s the cutest thing😭— ally (@rachqjen) September 25, 2019
The Archbishop passed on some of his superpowers with that kiss. Long live Archie! 👏🏿 https://t.co/O64xyvE09r— Goldburn P. Maynard Jr. (@deathntaxesprof) September 25, 2019
Sussex fans getting ready to leave for work after this Archie sighting... pic.twitter.com/ycR5zwLVCR— Archie’s Passport 🥑🍌👶🏻⚾️🎾✝️🐎🐝🦁🌪📖👜👗🇿🇦 (@freepeeper) September 25, 2019
Won’t you look at Prince Harry and Archie at around the same age?🥰😍🥰😍💕💕 pic.twitter.com/Ham2dfCF4M— RoyalDreams 👑🌺🛡 (@RoyalDreams5) September 25, 2019
I said it first, Archie is official the cutest Royal Baby ever born to the House of Windsor and the Queen knows it too. He’s just too adorable 🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/CiORswTovn— RoyalDreams 👑🌺🛡 (@RoyalDreams5) September 25, 2019