Baby Archie meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu and social media is obsessed

26 September 2019 - 06:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The Duchess of Sussex speaks to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as she holds her baby son Archie in Cape Town on September 25 2019.
Image: Pool

Baby Archie meeting Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has not only seen him dominate global news headlines, but he is also a favourite among Twitter users who have thrust his name to the very top of the platform's trend list.

Mom, dad and son spent the last day of their city tour meeting the archbishop and his daughter Thandeka and introducing them to baby Archie, who was showered with endless hugs and kisses during the visit.

Tutu congratulated Prince Harry for his and Meghan's son, saying, "congratulations, he is wonderful".

Twitter was immediately flooded with messages of admiration for baby Archie, who is the spitting image of his father.

