Boy, girl, neither, you pick! Barbie maker brings out gender-fluid dolls

"Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels," said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.

The Creatable World line offers six neutral dolls (showing no distinctive signs of gender) in varying skin colors with more than a hundred outfit possibilities and two hair-length options.

"This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We're hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play," emphasized Kim Culmone.