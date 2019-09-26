Princess Beatrice is engaged. Check out her gorgeous ring!
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, is engaged to marry property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.
The couple "became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month," the palace said in a statement, adding that the wedding will take place in 2020.
Mapelli Mozzi is descended from Italian aristocracy.
Beatrice, 31, is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson (aka Fergie) and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.
The Prince said on Twitter that he was "delighted" at the news.
While Fergie tweeted some some snaps of the happy couple, saying "I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law."
Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie married a wealthy wine merchant, Jack Brooksbank, last year at a glitzy wedding at Windsor Castle that included a horse-drawn carriage parade.
The wedding bore strong similarities to that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier in the year.
Eugenie, who took the photos pictured here, congratulated her sister on Instagram saying, "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."
Beatrice and Eugenie are ninth and 10th in the line of succession to the British throne respectively.
• Additional reporting staff reporter.