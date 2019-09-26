You can have Samuel L Jackson as your assistant, thanks to Amazon's Alexa

Amazon.com Inc has announced that actor Samuel L Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company's virtual assistant, Alexa, one of a range of new features designed to attract more users to the service.

The news, along with announcements of a new range of voice-controlled Echo speakers, a multilingual mode for Alexa, and an additional privacy feature for deleting voice recordings regularly, underscores the investment the world's largest online retailer is putting into voice-controlled computing — a new area of technology in which it is competing against Alphabet Inc's Google Assistant and Apple Inc's Siri.

Amazon's celebrity voice feature will cost $0.99 (about R15), Senior Vice President David Limp said at an event in Seattle on Wednesday.

Jackson's is the only celebrity voice Amazon has disclosed so far.

Since Amazon announced its first Echo speaker in 2014, shoppers have purchased more than 100 million devices that come with Alexa, including microwaves, vacuum cleaners and even cars.

That has given the company the biggest market share for voice speakers among its rivals, according to research firm eMarketer.