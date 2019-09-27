Following in Diana's footsteps: Prince Harry walks a minefield in Angola

Prince Harry wore a protective vest and visor at a de-mining project in Angola on Friday, and photographs of his visit echoed a famous series of images taken of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, more than 20 years ago.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson, who is sixth in line to the British throne, visited a de-mining field outside Dirico, a town in Angola's Cuando Cubango province, where, wearing a safety vest, he remotely detonated a mine in a controlled explosion. He also met community members.

"This minefield here in Luengue-Luiana National Park is the first of 153 that will be cleared in the two national parks of South Eastern Angola," Harry said in a speech.

The Angolan government has pledged $60m to the initiative, with British charity the HALO Trust carrying out the work.