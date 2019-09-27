Win 2 tickets to the Stellenbosch Wine Festival Joburg

Would you like to win two tickets to the Stellenbosch Wine Festival Joburg in October, presented by Pick n Pay?

The event takes place at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg on October 5 and 6 2019.

To enter, simply SMS the word WINE followed by your full name, contact number and email address to 40730.

Terms & conditions

The competition ends on Wednesday October 2 2019 at 11pm. SMSs charged at R1.50. Free SMSs do not apply. Errors will be billed. Winners will be contacted by email and/or telephonically. The Stellenbosch Wine Festival Joburg is taking place at the Wanderers Club on October 5 and 6 2019. Each winner will receive a set of two tickets. Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash. Transport to/from the event is not included. The competition is not open to employees and their families of Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd, all co-sponsors, and their advertising agents.