Art
Comics are the hero of this fascinating Joburg art exhibit
'The Art of Comics' puts the ancient and magical art of telling stories through pictures centre stage
29 September 2019 - 00:00
A superhero cat with a spaceship made from an avocado, a badass bearded woman, a tokolos he and a blonde kid with an epic cowlick: these are characters on the pages of comics where anything goes so long as imagination, art and storytelling intersect and the reader is invited along for the ride, one frame at a time.
The Art of Comics at the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG) this spring is the first exhibition of its kind for JAG and coincided with the launch of Johannesburg's inaugural Museum Night - an initiative to open museums for free after-hours visits...
