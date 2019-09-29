Opinion
Here's the real reason I don't go to Church
Catching an Uber on the road to self discovery
29 September 2019 - 00:04
Some years ago, I wrote a column about Friday the 13th, hotels without 13th floors, aeronautical engineers who design planes without a Row 13 and other general hocus pocus.
In the interests of fairness, and to piss off folks like the Rev Kenneth Meshoe who take themselves way too seriously, I threw in a snide remark about folks who snigger at "archaic superstitious beliefs" but "munch on wafers and sip on Sedgwick's Old Brown Sherry" every Sunday in the belief that they are eating the Body and Blood...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.