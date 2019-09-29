Opinion

Here's the real reason I don't go to Church

Catching an Uber on the road to self discovery

Some years ago, I wrote a column about Friday the 13th, hotels without 13th floors, aeronautical engineers who design planes without a Row 13 and other general hocus pocus.



In the interests of fairness, and to piss off folks like the Rev Kenneth Meshoe who take themselves way too seriously, I threw in a snide remark about folks who snigger at "archaic superstitious beliefs" but "munch on wafers and sip on Sedgwick's Old Brown Sherry" every Sunday in the belief that they are eating the Body and Blood...