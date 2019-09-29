Is new 'Joker' movie based on the most controversial comic ever published?

It was the day the Bat hit the fan. In 2016, DC Comics brought its then forthcoming adaptation of the classic graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke, written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Brian Bolland, to San Diego Comic-Con, the world's biggest fanboy fest. What followed has gone down in the geek annals as a lesson in how not to market a movie.



The Holy Controversy moment came in at the end of the presentation. Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker in the animated film version of the comic, had just dialled in to express his regrets at not being there in person...