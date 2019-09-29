Joker through the ages: which actor best brought Batman's nemesis to life?

Many have taken on the role of this famous comic book character, but few have been able to truly capture his essence

Ever since he was first introduced in the Batman comics in 1940 as the masked crusader's arch-enemy, the Joker has held sway over the imagination of comic fans, television lovers and movie geeks.



On screen the Joker was first portrayed by Cesar Romero in the memorably camp and zany '60s TV show that starred the late Adam West as the dark knight...