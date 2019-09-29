Joker through the ages: which actor best brought Batman's nemesis to life?
Many have taken on the role of this famous comic book character, but few have been able to truly capture his essence
29 September 2019 - 00:00
Ever since he was first introduced in the Batman comics in 1940 as the masked crusader's arch-enemy, the Joker has held sway over the imagination of comic fans, television lovers and movie geeks.
On screen the Joker was first portrayed by Cesar Romero in the memorably camp and zany '60s TV show that starred the late Adam West as the dark knight...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.