'Last Blood' review: Rambo should have stayed in his rocking chair

This movie is proof that the one-dimensional action heroes Sylvester Stallone plays no longer make sense in a brave, new world, writes Kavish Chetty

I wonder how many times Sylvester Stallone has suffered the professional hazard of being punched in the head during his five-decade career in action cinema.



In his fifth and final outing as Vietnam veteran John Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood, the ursine actor shows the full range of symptoms associated with an undiagnosed concussion...