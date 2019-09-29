Movies
'Last Blood' review: Rambo should have stayed in his rocking chair
This movie is proof that the one-dimensional action heroes Sylvester Stallone plays no longer make sense in a brave, new world, writes Kavish Chetty
29 September 2019 - 00:00
I wonder how many times Sylvester Stallone has suffered the professional hazard of being punched in the head during his five-decade career in action cinema.
In his fifth and final outing as Vietnam veteran John Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood, the ursine actor shows the full range of symptoms associated with an undiagnosed concussion...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.