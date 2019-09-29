Opinion

Life's a competition & you won't get far without winning awards

From novels to olive oils, knowing something's won an award prompts us to more easily part with our cash, writes Hans Mackenzie Main

I've lost the fight against prize winners. Defeated multiple times in my favourite bookshop, I've come to accept the fact.



And you don't even have to be a winner. If your novel is on the short - or long - list of potential winners, it might make it to the till. If your novel is a staff pick plus listed as a potential winner, it basically buys itself...