Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'treated us like royalty'

Cape Town opens its heart to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, who return the favour

A duke and duchess visited Cape Town this week, but the ordinary people who met them were the ones who ended up feeling like royalty.



"My God, she is the most humble person I have ever met," said Limpho Nteko of mothers2mothers after meeting the Duchess of Sussex at the NGO's Cape Town office...