Lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'treated us like royalty'

Cape Town opens its heart to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, who return the favour

29 September 2019 - 00:13 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

A duke and duchess visited Cape Town this week, but the ordinary people who met them were the ones who ended up feeling like royalty.

"My God, she is the most humble person I have ever met," said Limpho Nteko of mothers2mothers after meeting the Duchess of Sussex at the NGO's Cape Town office...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Meghan and Archie head for Joburg as Uyinene tribute grabs global attention Lifestyle
  2. I'm gobsmacked that Meghan wanted a photo with me for Michelle Obama, says NMU ... Lifestyle
  3. Meet the doctor behind the miracle of the Ndlovu Youth Choir Lifestyle
  4. Persistence pays off as Meghan fan finally meets her royal idol Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a splash in Cape Town Lifestyle

Latest Videos

A burst pipe or a free car wash?
‘People just want to feel good’ - #ImStaying Facebook group celebrates Mzansi’s ...
X