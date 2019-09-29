Lifestyle

The A-Listers

SOCIALS | Down the garden path with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Craig Jacobs Columnist
29 September 2019 - 00:00

Who would you invite around when your guests of honour are the dashing prince sixth in line to the British throne and his glamorous American wife?

That was the challenge for the UK's high commissioner to SA, Nigel Casey, when he was asked to host a garden reception for the visiting Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday evening...

