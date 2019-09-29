Last Words

The small prison cell South Africans create in the middle of our minds

Our fear of crime is part of the baggage with carry with us when we head overseas

I am on the small Greek island of Milos at the moment and the chap who lives in the next house is named Christos. I met him when he brought around a gift of fine white grapes that he'd harvested from his own vines, dewy and wet and decorated with a sprig of three vine leaves.



Christos has a nice villa with a good garden overlooking the periwinkle-blue bay of Adamas. The economy has been hard on him, as it has been hard on all Greeks, but he's philosophical about it. He has a room on his property that he rents out to visitors, and that's helped him through the lean years...