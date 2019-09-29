Last Words
The small prison cell South Africans create in the middle of our minds
Our fear of crime is part of the baggage with carry with us when we head overseas
29 September 2019 - 00:00
I am on the small Greek island of Milos at the moment and the chap who lives in the next house is named Christos. I met him when he brought around a gift of fine white grapes that he'd harvested from his own vines, dewy and wet and decorated with a sprig of three vine leaves.
Christos has a nice villa with a good garden overlooking the periwinkle-blue bay of Adamas. The economy has been hard on him, as it has been hard on all Greeks, but he's philosophical about it. He has a room on his property that he rents out to visitors, and that's helped him through the lean years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.