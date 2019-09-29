The trauma inflicted on apartheid army soldiers lives on, says 'Moffie' director
Oliver Hermanus's film about the toxic hyper-masculinity of the Afrikaans regime is wowing global audiences, most recently at the Venice Film Festival
29 September 2019 - 00:13
In this day and age, the pain and suffering of white men is not something guaranteed to garner a lot of sympathy.
It's not all that different from Kim Kardashian bemoaning the pitfalls of fame as she climbs out of her multimillion-rand car to skip the queue at some exclusive restaurant and eat a meal she won't have to pay for...
