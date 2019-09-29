The trauma inflicted on apartheid army soldiers lives on, says 'Moffie' director

Oliver Hermanus's film about the toxic hyper-masculinity of the Afrikaans regime is wowing global audiences, most recently at the Venice Film Festival

In this day and age, the pain and suffering of white men is not something guaranteed to garner a lot of sympathy.



It's not all that different from Kim Kardashian bemoaning the pitfalls of fame as she climbs out of her multimillion-rand car to skip the queue at some exclusive restaurant and eat a meal she won't have to pay for...