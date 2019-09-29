Series Review
'Unbelievable' is one of the year's most thought-provoking crime dramas
Based on a true story, Netflix's eight-part series provides a timely examination of sexual violence, focusing on the way victims are treated by police
29 September 2019 - 00:00
The depressing reality of rape and sexual misconduct against women has raised the ire of many South Africans. Outrage has increased with stories of insensitivity towards rape victims and their ill-treatment by the police.
Unbelievable, Netflix's eight-part crime procedural, provides a timely examination of sexual violence in the US, focussing on the way victims are treated by law enforcement...
