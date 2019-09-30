Haai! 90 days without sugar? Mzansi is filled with hilarious responses
With 2020 around the corner, many people are focusing on those long-forgotten New Year's resolutions. Weight-loss, new fitness life and getting into those jeans you bought five years ago: Sound familiar?
Well, some South Africans have joined the #90dayswithoutsugar challenge on social media. And while some people are determined to cut out sugar until 2020, others have already admitted defeat.
Here are some of the hilarious responses to the challenge.
What about those who are dating sugar mama's?— Your Ex 🇿🇦 (@QezuTshepo) September 30, 2019
#90DaysWithoutSugar pic.twitter.com/7KrtqSFF9H
#90DaysWithoutSugar eish... do I have to also quit ice cream?😭😭its gonna be a problem pic.twitter.com/8JDaAVbzMU— Dikeledi (@nkele4thabz) September 30, 2019
I'm on day 30 of #90DaysWithoutSugar. I didn't even replace with xylitol. I'm juicing beetroot, carrots etc. My skin has a glow ✨— The Kagi (@SimplyKagiso) September 30, 2019
#90DaysWithoutSugar— ELIJAH 😛 (@elijahmosime) September 30, 2019
Mine will start next year as part of new year's resolutions pic.twitter.com/SRTIypa5wQ
#90DaysWithoutSugar yhoooo into the festive season?? Yall are stronger than me that's all I know pic.twitter.com/GmvzHoyIwc— Mmagwe Oreratile❣ (@Thabiso_Queen) September 30, 2019
December body loading, I'm in... 👌#90DaysWithoutSugar pic.twitter.com/mOyjqDecWT— Kgetiz (@011GP) September 30, 2019
Imagine doing the #90DaysWithoutSugar in this heat. Cool Time, Apple Munch, Coke, ice cream, ice bob... are y’all sure you wanna do this? 🤔— 𓆉 Katlegeux 𓆉 (@Rare_Kat_) September 30, 2019