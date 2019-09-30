Haai! 90 days without sugar? Mzansi is filled with hilarious responses

With 2020 around the corner, many people are focusing on those long-forgotten New Year's resolutions. Weight-loss, new fitness life and getting into those jeans you bought five years ago: Sound familiar?

Well, some South Africans have joined the #90dayswithoutsugar challenge on social media. And while some people are determined to cut out sugar until 2020, others have already admitted defeat.

Here are some of the hilarious responses to the challenge.