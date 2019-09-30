Lifestyle

Meghan Markle visiting Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder site touches Mzansi to the core

30 September 2019 - 10:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Meghan Markle ties a ribbon to the railing at Clareinch Post Office, in memory of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
The Duchess of Sussex's visit to Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder spot at the weekend has touched Mzansi.

The 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student was raped and murdered in August.

Her death sparked a wave of outrage, protests and the social media campaign #AmINext, as many demanded that the government address gender-based violence (GBV).

According to a CNN report, Megan Markle's visit to Clareinch Post Office in Claremont was kept secret, as she wanted it to be a “personal gesture”.

The official Sussex Royal Instagram account posted a photo of Markle tying a ribbon on Saturday morning, with a caption that read: “Simi kunye kulesisimo" (We stand together in this moment).

“The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender-based violence and femicide. 

“The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in SA. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences.

“Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in SA, but also throughout the world), was personally important to the Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across SA in the fight against gender-based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in SA. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the past two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls.”

The post touched many social media users' hearts. They expressed what the visit meant to them.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

