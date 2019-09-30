Meghan Markle visiting Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder site touches Mzansi to the core
The Duchess of Sussex's visit to Uyinene Mrwetyana's murder spot at the weekend has touched Mzansi.
The 19-year-old University of Cape Town (UCT) student was raped and murdered in August.
Her death sparked a wave of outrage, protests and the social media campaign #AmINext, as many demanded that the government address gender-based violence (GBV).
According to a CNN report, Megan Markle's visit to Clareinch Post Office in Claremont was kept secret, as she wanted it to be a “personal gesture”.
The official Sussex Royal Instagram account posted a photo of Markle tying a ribbon on Saturday morning, with a caption that read: “Simi kunye kulesisimo" (We stand together in this moment).
“The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender-based violence and femicide.
“The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in SA. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences.
“Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in SA, but also throughout the world), was personally important to the Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across SA in the fight against gender-based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in SA. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the past two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls.”
The post touched many social media users' hearts. They expressed what the visit meant to them.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
This isn’t being talked about enough!— Rae 🌺 (@__Lioness__) September 29, 2019
I literally just learned about this because it’s trending that Megan Markle privately visited the site Uyinene Mrwetyana. A 19yo girl raped & murdered at the post office by one of their workers...
Evil. Just evil. https://t.co/Uu82FtzZlG
so megan markle went to the post office to pay respects to uyinene and i just burst out crying— maxine (@maxineiisabelle) September 28, 2019
Duchess Meghan paying her respect to Uyinene Mrwetyana. So sad. My condolences to Uyinene Mrwetyana’s family. This tour has been so touching in so many ways. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex really do inspire me every time they are carrying out their engagements. #SussexRoyal pic.twitter.com/cyzdX4MVTL— walie (@waliewetired) September 28, 2019
#SussexRoyal IG post This is a heart wrenching story of a young woman’s life violently taken. Princess Meghan paying respect is bringing the world’s attention to the tragedy of violence against women in our world. RIP Uyinene🙏🏽✝️ pic.twitter.com/vhHVK6rwTg— My Duke and I Podcast (@MyDukeandI1) September 28, 2019