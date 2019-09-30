Lifestyle

Sudoku (easy)

Mental exercise is good for you

30 September 2019 - 11:02
Try a sudoku puzzle today.
Try a sudoku puzzle today.
Image: 123RF/albertoblu

Pick a sudoku puzzle from the list below (the latest one is at the top) to open it. To play, click (or tap on a mobile device) on a square in the puzzle, then start typing. You can edit or delete your answers as you go along.

Use the toolbar right above the puzzle to see the timer; to reveal hints or candidates (under "Assist"); to check cells or the grid (also under "Assist"); to print the puzzle; or to change a range of settings.

To go back to the list of previous puzzles, click on the menu (three lines top left) and choose "All puzzles".

Feeling brave? Try our medium sudoku or the hard sudoku.

X