Sudoku (medium)

Pick a sudoku puzzle from the list below (the latest one is at the top) to open it. To play, click (or tap on a mobile device) on a square in the puzzle, then start typing. You can edit or delete your answers as you go along.

Use the toolbar right above the puzzle to see the timer; to reveal hints or candidates (under "Assist"); to check cells or the grid (also under "Assist"); to print the puzzle; or to change a range of settings.

To go back to the list of previous puzzles, click on the menu (three lines top left) and choose "All puzzles".