Joburgers, here's what NOT to do if you meet Prince Harry and Meghan

Royal fans, rejoice: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will kick off her official two-day tour of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

She will be joined by her husband, Prince Harry, who is currently visiting Malawi, the following day.

The royals usually send out an etiquette directive before making an official visit to any country, but they apparently declined to do so before arriving in Cape Town for their tour of southern Africa last week.

While this move might have been intended to put us all at ease, it has caused some confusion. How are you supposed to act if you're lucky enough to encounter the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? After all, you don't want to accidentally make a serious faux pas.