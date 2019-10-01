Prince Harry and Meghan hit Joburg - here's what they'll be getting up to
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted the locals they met in the Mother City last week.
"They treated us as if we are also royal," Theodora Lutuli, a créche manager in Nyanga, told the Sunday Times after the pair visited the Cape township.
Now it's Joburg's turn to experience some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's famous charisma. They'll be spending two days in the city before their official tour of southern Africa comes to an end on Wednesday.
Here's what they'll be getting up to:
TUESDAY OCTOBER 1
Prince Harry has spent the past few days conducting solo visits to Angola, Botswana and Malawi. He'll spend the day in Malawi before making his way back to SA.
Meanwhile, Meghan will attend a round-table discussion with members of the Association of Commonwealth Universities in Johannesburg. She'll chat with students and academics about the challenges young women face when trying to pursue higher education.
The duchess will then visit a charity that works to combat gender-based violence in schools.
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2
The royal couple will start their day with a visit to a township youth unemployment project.
Next they'll meet Graça Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela, who the prince met previously during his royal tour of South Africa in 2015. Given that he recently introduced his son Archie to another old friend he last saw on that tour - Archbishop Desmond Tutu -perhaps we'll be lucky enough to get another gander at the royal baby.
WATCH | Smiles all round as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduce their son, Archie, to Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The duke and duchess will spend the afternoon attending a reception with business leaders and entrepreneurs in various creative industries.
They'll end their tour by meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe.