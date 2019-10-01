Prince Harry and Meghan hit Joburg - here's what they'll be getting up to

Here's what they'll be getting up to:

TUESDAY OCTOBER 1

Prince Harry has spent the past few days conducting solo visits to Angola, Botswana and Malawi. He'll spend the day in Malawi before making his way back to SA.

Meanwhile, Meghan will attend a round-table discussion with members of the Association of Commonwealth Universities in Johannesburg. She'll chat with students and academics about the challenges young women face when trying to pursue higher education.

The duchess will then visit a charity that works to combat gender-based violence in schools.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 2

The royal couple will start their day with a visit to a township youth unemployment project.

Next they'll meet Graça Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela, who the prince met previously during his royal tour of South Africa in 2015. Given that he recently introduced his son Archie to another old friend he last saw on that tour - Archbishop Desmond Tutu -perhaps we'll be lucky enough to get another gander at the royal baby.