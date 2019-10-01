'Stranger Things' fans rejoice: the hit show is getting a fourth season

Netflix announced Monday a fourth season of retro sci-fi show Stranger Things, the site's most successful original production, as it bids to fend off intense competition from other streaming platforms.

The video subscription service added that it had entered into a multi-year deal with the hit series' creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to work on unspecified film and series projects.

Stranger Things, a nostalgic 1980s drama about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters, became an instant hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2016.

The third season smashed the platform's global viewing records in July when 40.7 million accounts viewed it in its first four days of airing.

The finale to the third season left the door firmly open for a sequel.