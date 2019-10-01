Lifestyle

'Stranger Things' fans rejoice: the hit show is getting a fourth season

01 October 2019 - 10:30 By AFP Relaxnews
Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp star in 'Stranger Things 2'.
Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp star in 'Stranger Things 2'.
Image: Supplied

Netflix announced Monday a fourth season of retro sci-fi show Stranger Things, the site's most successful original production, as it bids to fend off intense competition from other streaming platforms.

The video subscription service added that it had entered into a multi-year deal with the hit series' creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to work on unspecified film and series projects.

Stranger Things, a nostalgic 1980s drama about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters, became an instant hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2016.

The third season smashed the platform's global viewing records in July when 40.7 million accounts viewed it in its first four days of airing.

The finale to the third season left the door firmly open for a sequel.

Fame's different this time around, says Winona Ryder of 'Stranger Things'

Back from relative obscurity and rumoured disgrace, the star of hit Netflix series talks to Margaret Gardiner about her return to the spotlight
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Netflix announced the fourth series by tweeting a video along with the tag line "We're not in Hawkins anymore," a reference to the fictional Indiana town where the story began.

The tweet appears to suggest that the monsters in the show now live somewhere else, as hinted at the end of season three.

The Duffer brothers were virtually unknown when Netflix commissioned their idea about teenagers confronting supernatural creatures and a parallel universe in a smalltown American.

"We can't wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, referring to the alternative universe in Stranger Things.

He did not give any further details about their future productions in the press release.

Netflix is the market leader in global television and film streaming, with over 140 million paying accounts worldwide.

It is accelerating its content production as Apple, Disney, Warner Media and NBC Universal launch their own streaming platforms.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Stranger Things' breaks Netflix viewing records

Retro sci-fi series Stranger Things has broken Netflix viewing records with the global launch of its third season, the streaming giant said in a rare ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Don't expect things to get any stranger in 'Stranger Things' season 3

Much of the new season of Netflix's hit sci-fi/horror follows the same plot line as previous seasons, so it's the new secondary storylines that give ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. From Pearl Thusi to Bonang Matheba - 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Meghan and Archie head for Joburg as Uyinene tribute grabs global attention Lifestyle
  4. I'm gobsmacked that Meghan wanted a photo with me for Michelle Obama, says NMU ... Lifestyle
  5. The trauma inflicted on apartheid army soldiers lives on, says 'Moffie' director Lifestyle

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard
X