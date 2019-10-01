WIN movie tickets! Be one of the first to see 'Joker' in SA

Joaquin Phoenix has taken on one of the most famous roles in comic book history in Joker, the much-hyped Todd Phillips film that's hitting SA cinema's on Friday October 4.

Phoenix gives an astoundingly good performance as Arthur Fleck, the man who will ultimately morph into Batman's nemesis, the Joker.

Fleck is a man facing the cruelty and outright scorn of society, along with the indifference of a system that allows him to spiral from vulnerability into depravity. A clown-for-hire by day, he strives to be a stand-up comic at night … but finds that the joke always seems to be on him.