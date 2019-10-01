WIN movie tickets! Be one of the first to see 'Joker' in SA
Here's how you and a friend can join Warner Bros and Sunday Times Lifestyle to see the highly anticipated origin story of Batman's nemesis, the Joker
Joaquin Phoenix has taken on one of the most famous roles in comic book history in Joker, the much-hyped Todd Phillips film that's hitting SA cinema's on Friday October 4.
Phoenix gives an astoundingly good performance as Arthur Fleck, the man who will ultimately morph into Batman's nemesis, the Joker.
Fleck is a man facing the cruelty and outright scorn of society, along with the indifference of a system that allows him to spiral from vulnerability into depravity. A clown-for-hire by day, he strives to be a stand-up comic at night … but finds that the joke always seems to be on him.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Joker'
He’s out of tune with everyone around him, as evidenced by his uncontrollable, inappropriate laughter, which gains momentum as he attempts to contain it, exposing him to further ridicule — and even violence.
Fleck, who devotes himself to caring for his fragile mother, seeks out every father figure he’s never had, from wealthy businessman Thomas Wayne to TV host Murray Franklin. Caught in a cyclical existence teetering on the precipice of reality and madness, one bad decision brings about a chain reaction of escalating, ultimately deadly, events.
SEE IT FIRST: WIN TICKETS TO A PRE-SCREENING
Warner Bros and Sunday Times Lifestyle are giving away 600 double tickets to pre-screenings of Joker in Cape Town, Joburg and Durban:
- Date: Thursday October 3
- Time: 8pm (register at 7.30pm)
- Venues: Sandton City, Johannesburg; Cavendish Square, Cape Town; and Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Durban.
To stand a chance to win, send an SMS with “JOKER”, your full name and the city where you live (JHB, DBN, CPT) to 35134 before 11.59pm on Wednesday October 2. For example, JOKER, Joe Soap, JHB.
Terms and conditions:
- SMS costs R1.50.
- Winners will be decided via a random draw from all entries received by the competition deadline. They will be notified by SMS.
- Winners are responsible for their own transport to the cinema.
- The prize includes a double ticket, plus a complimentary popcorn and soft drink.
- Prizes are not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.