Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, says Prince Harry

Prince Harry paid an emotional tribute to Africa and its people on the last day of his 10-day tour, calling the continent his "second home" and pledging to do all he could to help Africans improve their lot.

In a speech to young entrepreneurs in Johannesburg on Wednesday, his wife Meghan by his side, Harry said he drew inspiration from Africans' generosity and resilience.

He made no reference to a lawsuit the couple has filed against a British tabloid newspaper that cast a shadow over the end of their trip.

"Despite extreme hardship and ongoing challenges on so many levels, people are generous, they are strong, humble and incredibly optimistic," Harry said.

Striking a very personal note, he said visiting Africa from boyhood had helped him come to terms with the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

"... Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget ...," he said. "I always feel - wherever I am on this continent - that the community around me provides a life that is enriching, and is rooted in the simplest things - connection, connections with others and the natural environment."