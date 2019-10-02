Defeating naysayers and staying the distance: Five must-read stories on Somhale

Love them or hate them, Somhale are in love and it is only just getting started.

The couple, newly known as Somizi Mhlongo-Mutaung and Mohale Mutaung-Mhlongo, almost broke the internet over the weekend with their star-studded traditional wedding in Kibler Park, Johannesburg.

Here are five must-read stories about their love:

Somizi in a relationship

Somizi first revealed on his then Metro FM morning show with DJ Fresh in July 2017 that he had entered into a new relationship about 12 days ago.

He said: “We video chatted for the first time last night. Before this, we were just calling or texting. So far so good.”