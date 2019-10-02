Five souvenirs Meghan Markle should take home from SA

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has already picked up some goodies to take home while she's been touring SA.

She was snapped wearing a pair of porcelain statement earrings by Capetonian jeweller Nina Bosch, and collected some jeans she'd ordered from designer Tshepo Mohlala in Joburg — he sweetly surprised her by making a pair of denim dungarees for her baby, Archie, too.

Here are some other things we think would make great souvenirs for the Duchess, who seems to be a fan of eco-conscious, ethical and empowering brands: