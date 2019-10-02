IN QUOTES | Double standards & propaganda: Prince Harry takes shots at UK media

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, on Tuesday released a statement in which he spoke out against "bullying" which he says his wife Meghan Markle has been subjected to by British media, particularly Mail on Sunday, as well as its parent company Associated Newspapers.

This comes after the site published a letter that Meghan wrote to her father Thomas Markle in August last year, three months after she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

According to the statement, Meghan is suing the media house for private misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act of 2018.

Here are five quotes from the statement:

Media must be responsible

"As a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting. We regard it as a corner stone of democracy and in the current state of the world - on every level - we have never needed a responsible media more."

False propaganda destroys lives

"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued put on a brave face - I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."