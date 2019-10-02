Lifestyle

IN QUOTES | Duchess of Sussex on education, gender equality & women empowerment

02 October 2019 - 11:02 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited the University of Johannesburg as a patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities on October 1 2019.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited the University of Johannesburg as a patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities on October 1 2019.
Image: Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on Tuesday visited the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to announce three new gender grants for South African universities.

The Queen Elizabeth scholarships were awarded to the universities of Johannesburg, Stellenbosch and the Western Cape.

Here is her inspiring speech in five quotes:

See change

"Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin. So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that's when we see change."

Gender equality

"The goal here is to be able to have gender equality, to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles and also to be able to have workshops, convene things that are really helping people understand the importance of gender equality."

It takes a village to finance someone's varsity education, says Meghan Markle

Education is an issue that  is "truly and deeply important and meaningful to me on a personal level", Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said during a visit ...
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

Key point

"True to what you said, when a women is empowered it changes absolutely everything in the community and starting an educational atmosphere is really a key point of that."

Economic growth

"Education, I think higher education specifically, is such a key element for growth, for economic growth, but also personal growth and development."

Eager to lean

"If you don't have the support that is necessary that you feel you can keep taking the next step, then you're stunted in growth ... so much of that is, of course, having the support of funding for students who are eager to learn."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN QUOTES | Double standards & propaganda: Prince Harry takes shots at UK media

Prince Harry on Tuesday announced that Meghan Markle is suing Mail on Sunday for bullying her and publishing a private letter she penned for her ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Meghan Markle visiting Uyinene Mrwetyana’s murder site touches Mzansi to the core

The Duchess of Sussex's visit to Uyinene Mretywana's murder site over the weekend has touched Mzansi
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Why we should be applauding Meghan Markle's 'boring' royal tour outfits

The Duchess of Sussex has been making a green fashion statement while in Mzansi.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. From Pearl Thusi to Bonang Matheba - 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Why we should be applauding Meghan Markle's 'boring' royal tour outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Why the Hyundai Tucson Sport is one of the most frustrating cars you'll drive Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Spot the gatecrasher: woman barges onto catwalk at Chanel show The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town
FROM THE GROUND: Call to 'fix the situation' in Dunoon urgently
X