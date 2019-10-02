IN QUOTES | Duchess of Sussex on education, gender equality & women empowerment

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on Tuesday visited the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to announce three new gender grants for South African universities.

The Queen Elizabeth scholarships were awarded to the universities of Johannesburg, Stellenbosch and the Western Cape.

Here is her inspiring speech in five quotes:

See change

"Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin. So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that's when we see change."

Gender equality

"The goal here is to be able to have gender equality, to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles and also to be able to have workshops, convene things that are really helping people understand the importance of gender equality."