IN QUOTES | Duchess of Sussex on education, gender equality & women empowerment
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, on Tuesday visited the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to announce three new gender grants for South African universities.
The Queen Elizabeth scholarships were awarded to the universities of Johannesburg, Stellenbosch and the Western Cape.
Here is her inspiring speech in five quotes:
See change
"Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin. So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that's when we see change."
Gender equality
"The goal here is to be able to have gender equality, to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles and also to be able to have workshops, convene things that are really helping people understand the importance of gender equality."
Key point
"True to what you said, when a women is empowered it changes absolutely everything in the community and starting an educational atmosphere is really a key point of that."
Economic growth
"Education, I think higher education specifically, is such a key element for growth, for economic growth, but also personal growth and development."
Eager to lean
"If you don't have the support that is necessary that you feel you can keep taking the next step, then you're stunted in growth ... so much of that is, of course, having the support of funding for students who are eager to learn."