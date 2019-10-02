Meghan Markle sues British tabloid for publishing private letter to her father

Meghan Markle is suing Britain's Mail On Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter, her husband Prince Harry has said, warning they had been forced to take action against "relentless propaganda".

In a stinging rebuke of British tabloid media, the Duke of Sussex described his wife as being hounded by the press in the same way as his mother Princess Diana was before her death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself," he said in a statement on Tuesday. "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

Prince Harry said the couple would take legal action over the contents of private letter, which were "published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner".

Addressing newspaper readers, he said the article had "purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year".