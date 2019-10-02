Lifestyle

Meghan Markle to Graca Machel: 'It's an honour'

02 October 2019 - 14:58 By Jessica Levitt
Graca Machel and Meghan Markle in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Image: Jessica Levitt

“It's an honour,” said Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle when she met humanitarian Graca Machel, widow of former president Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Machel, dressed in an elegant blue outfit, responded: “It's my honour.”

Prince Harry kissed her on both cheeks.

“Welcome back,” Machel said to him.

He complimented her: “You are looking well,” before the group disappeared into a meeting.

Markle changed her outfit for the event. On Wednesday morning, the couple had a meeting at the Youth Employment Services complex in Tembisa, on Johannesburg's East Rand, to which she wore a flowing white dress. When she met Machel, she was wearing a sleeveless tan dress.

Prince Harry looked dapper in a dark blue suit, a change from the chinos and light blue jacket he wore in the morning.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Graca Machel.
Image: Jessica Levitt

