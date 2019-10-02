Meghan Markle to Graca Machel: 'It's an honour'

“It's an honour,” said Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle when she met humanitarian Graca Machel, widow of former president Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Machel, dressed in an elegant blue outfit, responded: “It's my honour.”

Prince Harry kissed her on both cheeks.

“Welcome back,” Machel said to him.

He complimented her: “You are looking well,” before the group disappeared into a meeting.

Markle changed her outfit for the event. On Wednesday morning, the couple had a meeting at the Youth Employment Services complex in Tembisa, on Johannesburg's East Rand, to which she wore a flowing white dress. When she met Machel, she was wearing a sleeveless tan dress.

Prince Harry looked dapper in a dark blue suit, a change from the chinos and light blue jacket he wore in the morning.