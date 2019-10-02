'So nice to have you here': Ramaphosa to royal couple after they get lost
The visit concludes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first tour as a family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their whirlwind tour of southern Africa with a private meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, on Wednesday.
Prince Harry and Meghan met the president and first lady at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria - but made them wait a bit after the royals got lost in the compound.
“They said they were in the compound,” Ramaphosa joked to members of the media while waiting, making small talk with journalists about the coverage of the trip.
He smiled as a car pulled up to the entrance.
“So nice to have you here,” said Ramaphosa, extending his hand to the Duchess.
The royals were taken to a private room where they spent time with Ramaphosa and Motsepe, also exchanging gifts, including a protea bouquet hamper.
The meeting ended the couple's first overseas tour as a family, which saw five-month-old Archie Harrison making an appearance during a visit with Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.
The 10-day tour was designed to allow the Duke and Duchess to meet people involved in their favourite charities.
Starting off in Cape Town, the couple visited the District Six Museum, Waves of Change - an NGO which provides mental health services for young people via local surf mentors - and Auwal mosque, the oldest mosque in the country.
Harry also visited Botswana, Angola and Malawi, while Meghan and Archie stayed in SA.
Many applauded the Duchess after she visited the post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered.
From meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa, to spending time with Graça Machel, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traversed the city of Joburg on October 2 2019. This officially marks the end of their trip to South Africa which started with a visit to Cape Town towards the end of September.
“Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess,” read a post on the couple's Instagram page.
The royals have been keeping fans updated on their tour via posts on their Instagram account. In it, they have detailed their activities during the tour, explaining why they are close to their hearts.