'So nice to have you here': Ramaphosa to royal couple after they get lost

The visit concludes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first tour as a family

02 October 2019 - 17:20 By Jessica Levitt
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe, with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on October 2 2019 in Pretoria.
Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their whirlwind tour of southern Africa with a private meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan met the president and first lady at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria - but made them wait a bit after the royals got lost in the compound.

“They said they were in the compound,” Ramaphosa joked to members of the media while waiting, making small talk with journalists about the coverage of the trip.

He smiled as a car pulled up to the entrance.

A protea bouquet at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria where the royal couple met President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Jessica Levitt

“So nice to have you here,” said Ramaphosa, extending his hand to the Duchess.

The royals were taken to a private room where they spent time with Ramaphosa and Motsepe, also exchanging gifts, including a protea bouquet hamper.

The meeting ended the couple's first overseas tour as a family, which saw five-month-old Archie Harrison making an appearance during a visit with Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

The 10-day tour was designed to allow the Duke and Duchess to meet people involved in their favourite charities.

Starting off in Cape Town, the couple visited the District Six Museum, Waves of Change - an NGO which provides mental health services for young people via local surf mentors - and Auwal mosque, the oldest mosque in the country.

Harry also visited Botswana, Angola and Malawi, while Meghan and Archie stayed in SA.

Many applauded the Duchess after she visited the post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered.

From meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa, to spending time with Graça Machel, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traversed the city of Joburg on October 2 2019. This officially marks the end of their trip to South Africa which started with a visit to Cape Town towards the end of September.

