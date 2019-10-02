'So nice to have you here': Ramaphosa to royal couple after they get lost

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex concluded their whirlwind tour of southern Africa with a private meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan met the president and first lady at the presidential guesthouse in Pretoria - but made them wait a bit after the royals got lost in the compound.

“They said they were in the compound,” Ramaphosa joked to members of the media while waiting, making small talk with journalists about the coverage of the trip.

He smiled as a car pulled up to the entrance.