WATCH | 11-year-old child reporter interviews Oprah Winfrey

A video shared by The Ellen Show on YouTube in which 11-year old child reporter Jaden Jefferson interviews media mogul Oprah Winfrey has gone viral.

The inquisitive Jaden wanted to know all about what motivates Oprah's decisions on life, career moves and hopes for the future.

Oprah is known for being calculated and intentional in everything she does, but this doesn't mean that given a chance, there are things she would not change.

Asked about this by Jaden, Oprah admitted that she took on a bit much when she started her TV network OWN, while simultaneously working on her daytime television talk show.