WATCH | 11-year-old child reporter interviews Oprah Winfrey
A video shared by The Ellen Show on YouTube in which 11-year old child reporter Jaden Jefferson interviews media mogul Oprah Winfrey has gone viral.
The inquisitive Jaden wanted to know all about what motivates Oprah's decisions on life, career moves and hopes for the future.
Oprah is known for being calculated and intentional in everything she does, but this doesn't mean that given a chance, there are things she would not change.
Asked about this by Jaden, Oprah admitted that she took on a bit much when she started her TV network OWN, while simultaneously working on her daytime television talk show.
"If I had to do that over, I would end that show, take a break, figure out what the next move is and then move on to the next move."
She also attributed her success to her grandmother, who taught her how to read. Asked if there's anyone she'd love to interview, Oprah mentioned a sit down with Queen Elizabeth, with whom she shares a love for dogs.
"I'd love to go over a few things, see if she watches The Crown, how she likes all of that. We can talk dogs, she's had a lot of dogs, I've had a lot of dogs. I've had 21 dogs, I don't know how many she's had.”