Lifestyle

Trevor Noah set to star in new series that's part comedy, part travelogue

03 October 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Comedian Trevor Noah will be given his own comedy series on Quibi.
Comedian Trevor Noah will be given his own comedy series on Quibi.
Image: AFP Photo/Mujahid Safodien

'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah is expanding his horizons.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he is set to star in a series for Quibi, DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg's on-demand short feature-specialized video platform.

The as-yet-untitled series will apparently be "part comedy, part travelogue" and will follow Noah as he tours through the US and the world, showing how his off-stage interactions with his audience influence his one-man show.

The project will be produced by his Day Zero Productions company alongside Comedy Central Productions.

Quibi has already given a green light to dozens of other short fictional series led by stars like Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Don Cheadle, Anna Kendrick, Idris Elba and Seth Meyers.

The platform, which is slated to launch in April 2020, will also carry the thriller Survive featuring "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner alongside BlacKkKlansman star Corey Hawkins.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Trevor Noah’s 'Daily Show' misses out on an Emmy, but here's who did win

These were the moments that had us in tears
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi on her NYC adventure & meeting Trevor Noah

Port Elizabeth designer Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa showed a collection titled “We Are Kings and Queens” for his New York Fashion Week debut, so it ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Trevor Noah endorses Julius Malema’s statements on xenophobia

EFF leader Julius Malema recently spoke out against the wave of xenophobic attacks in the country, saying 'only a united Africa can resolve the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. What the Twitter fashion police thought of Somizi & Mohale's wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. From Pearl Thusi to Bonang Matheba - 10 of our favourite looks from Somhale's ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Why we should be applauding Meghan Markle's 'boring' royal tour outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Why the Hyundai Tucson Sport is one of the most frustrating cars you'll drive Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Spot the gatecrasher: woman barges onto catwalk at Chanel show The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

A royal farewell: Harry and Meghan's SA trip comes to an end
'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town
X