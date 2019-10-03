Trevor Noah set to star in new series that's part comedy, part travelogue

'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah is expanding his horizons.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he is set to star in a series for Quibi, DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg's on-demand short feature-specialized video platform.

The as-yet-untitled series will apparently be "part comedy, part travelogue" and will follow Noah as he tours through the US and the world, showing how his off-stage interactions with his audience influence his one-man show.

The project will be produced by his Day Zero Productions company alongside Comedy Central Productions.

Quibi has already given a green light to dozens of other short fictional series led by stars like Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Don Cheadle, Anna Kendrick, Idris Elba and Seth Meyers.

The platform, which is slated to launch in April 2020, will also carry the thriller Survive featuring "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner alongside BlacKkKlansman star Corey Hawkins.