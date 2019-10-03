WATCH | Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's final message to SA

As the royal tour came to a close in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave a passionate speech regarding the trip.

She pleaded with South African men and boys to respect women.

“In a world that can seem so aggressive, confrontational and dangerous, you should know that you have the power to change it.

“Visualise your highest self and show up as her. This is the spirit of the women and girls I have met on this trip.”

She said all women had a voice and needed to be empowered to use it.

“There is a role for all of us here. As women we can listen one another and lift each other up. We can raise our boys to be men who value women.

“And for men and boys, you can lead by example and not let your mothers, your daughters, your sisters, wives or girlfriends feel like they are lesser than you,” said the duchess.

Watch the full speech below: