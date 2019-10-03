Lifestyle

WATCH | Farewell Harry & Meghan: The royals final day in Mzansi

03 October 2019 - 07:07 By Jessica Levitt

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended their 10-day tour of SA with a visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa and first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe on Wednesday.

Earlier, they visited former first lady Graca Machel, met with youth in Tembisa and visited the Youth Employment Services complex in Johannesburg.

In her final speech, the Duchess had a message for young boys and girls.

In a world that can seem so aggressive, confrontational and dangerous, you should know that you have the power to change it. Because whether you’re here in South Africa, at home in the UK, the US or around the world, you actually have the power within you to change things, and that begins with how you connect to others.”

 

