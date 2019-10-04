Someone just paid R185m for a Banksy painting of monkeys in parliament

"Inevitably what we have been seeing in the Houses of Parliament over the last few months and weeks has become a daily soap opera, not just in the UK ... but also across the rest of Europe and indeed the world," said Alex Branczik, Sotheby's European head of contemporary art, ahead of the sale.

"What he's pointing to here is the regression of the oldest parliamentary democracy in the world into tribalistic animalistic behaviour, the sort that we've seen broadcasted on our televisions," said Branczik.

"The real genius of Banksy is his ability to reduce this incredibly complex debate into one single simple image, which importantly is very readily shared in this age of social media and a very image-consuming population."

'WIDE-REACHING INFLUENCE ON URBAN CULTURE'

Banksy first unveiled the painting, then entitled Question Time, a decade ago for an exhibition in his home city of Bristol, southwest England.

He later reworked and retitled the painting, snuffing out the lights and making an upturned banana face downwards.

The seller bought the painting from Banksy in 2011.