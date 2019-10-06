Table Talk

Basetsana Kumalo pens 'cathartic' memoir: There were days it cut so deep

Basetsana Kumalo has suffered several knocks, including seven miscarriages and accusations of a sex tape. So writing a memoir has been cathartic, she tells Leonie Wagner

The plush breakfast area in the corner of Basetsana Kumalo’s kitchen has been converted into a makeup station. A makeup artist is putting the final touches to her face. Nude lipstick is the order of the day.



Kumalo leads me to her “cocoon”, a couch in the lounge that looks out at the manicured garden and wooden jungle gym, a feature she says she always dreamt of having...