I make people think differently; there are no excuses, says one-legged dancer

Though Musa Motha dances with a crutch, he's just like everyone else in Joburg's acclaimed Vuyani Dance Theatre Company — exceptional

The stage is like a pulsating organism. Each swell of sound and movement roils the atmosphere as if it were a cosmic stew and some unseen celestial cook is stirring it.



The dancers of the Vuyani Dance Theatre move in spectacular synergy, each movement setting off the next - each graceful swoop, each rhythmic pulse, each electrifying leap a natural extension of physical being expressing an altered state that speaks directly to the soul...