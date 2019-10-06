I make people think differently; there are no excuses, says one-legged dancer
Though Musa Motha dances with a crutch, he's just like everyone else in Joburg's acclaimed Vuyani Dance Theatre Company — exceptional
06 October 2019 - 00:00
The stage is like a pulsating organism. Each swell of sound and movement roils the atmosphere as if it were a cosmic stew and some unseen celestial cook is stirring it.
The dancers of the Vuyani Dance Theatre move in spectacular synergy, each movement setting off the next - each graceful swoop, each rhythmic pulse, each electrifying leap a natural extension of physical being expressing an altered state that speaks directly to the soul...
