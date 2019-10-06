Humour

Nobody skinners more than married couples

Many of us would put that canary Angelo Agrizzi to shame when gossiping in the kitchen with our partners

Here's a fun, wholesome thing to do. Next time you're invited to one of those couples' braais we are all subjected to on Saturday evenings, switch things up a little.



I don't know about your circles, but in mine the men gravitate towards each other to talk about how much of a douche Arsenal coach Emery is and the women share war stories with each other about - I don't know - how far along they are at potty training us...