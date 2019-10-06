SA comics prove they also have super powers at Joburg exhibition

Apparently we have still to outgrow our superhero phase, but Southern Africa’s comic books nonetheless hold their own in a joint exhibition with France’s finest at the Johannesburg Art Gallery, writes Carlos Amato

Comics are no joke in France. If you need evidence, witness the appearance last month of an engraving of Asterix on one side of the country’s new two-euro coin. It took 2,000 years for the potion-glugging Gaul to knock Julius Caesar off his monetary perch, but he has finally done it.



Exhibit B is the ground-breaking exhibition of South African comics and French bandes dessinées (the French term for comic strips) now on at the Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG). Presented by IFAS (the Institut Français d’Afrique du Sud), the show matches some of the most important examples of recent French comics with some sparkling South African comics...