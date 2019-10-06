Secunda through the lens: Coal mining leaves social & environmental degradation

The view from a hotel window in Secunda one night set photographer Daylin Paul on a quest that changed his view of the world, writes Tymon Smith

Daylin Paul, winner of the Ernest Cole Award for Photography, grew up in working-class Durban. It was there that he remembers his late father giving him his first camera for his ninth or 10th birthday — a pink compact — with strict instructions not to open the back and expose the film.



Young Daylin, while on a holiday at his aunt’s house in Port Elizabeth, took pictures during the day and then at night would turn on the bedside lamp, open the back of the camera and stare at the film, wondering where the pictures were...