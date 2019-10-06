Lifestyle

Swiss artivist to creating climate change flag from thousands of portraits

Your picture could be on the flag

06 October 2019 - 00:03 By CLAIRE KEETON

When world leaders make decisions about climate change in future, their citizens will be “watching over” them from a giant flag to be flown at global climate events, starting in December. And one of the faces on the flag could be yours.

Swiss “artivist” Dan Acher will be creating a “monumental eye made of thousands of portraits from around the world” for the WeAreWatching installation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Have you 'herd' about the gift Ramaphosa gave the royals? Lifestyle
  2. Meghan Markle's best & worst fashion moments from her royal tour of SA The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'So nice to have you here': Ramaphosa to royal couple after they get lost Lifestyle
  4. The Thuli Madonsela rose 'thrives despite stress' - just like its namesake Home & Gardening
  5. Raise your glass to the Jozi bar declared one of the world's best Food

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X