Movie Review

Watching workplace comedy 'Late Night' is a bit too much like hard work

This movie addresses timely issues of white male privilege and misogyny, but it suffers from the weight of its messaging, at the expense of the jokes

Like a well-written joke in a comedy writers' room, Late Night - scripted by Mindy Kaling and starring her and Emma Thompson - looks like a great idea on paper. However, in comedy delivery is everything and this feminist-centred workplace comedy fails to deliver on its promise.



Kaling plays Molly, a wannabe standup who's quit her job at a Pennsylvania chemical plant and arrived in New York to work for the writing team on a late-night show fronted by the once-legendary Katherine Newbury (Thompson)...