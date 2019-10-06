Opinion

Why you shouldn't write off print media

Michele Magwood blesses the interwebs every day, but believes nothing beats the snap and crackle of the pages of a new book

In 1984 I started my first job at what was Republican Press, in Durban. If I thought it was going to be a sleek and smart building housing its stable of magazines, I was wrong.



It was an industrial building in an industrial area out near the old airport. The offices were '60s-shabby and drab and hummed faintly from the humongous printing presses that were housed underneath...