WATCH | Oprah gets emotional as Morehouse College students thank her for her generosity

09 October 2019 - 09:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Philanthropist and media mogul Oprah Winfrey was showered with roses during her Morehouse College visit.
Image: Oprah/Instagram

Philanthropist and media mogul Oprah Winfrey was showered with roses during her visit to Morehouse College on Monday, where she went to celebrate 30 years since she founded the Oprah Scholars Program.

The video she shared on Instagram shows her receiving the red and white roses from a group of young male students at the college, and she can be heard saying, “thank you oh, this is the rose ceremony?” The roses were not all the college had for “Mama O”,  a portrait in her memory was also unveiled.

She was clearly surprised and can be heard exclaiming, “oh! Look at me.”

Oprah delivered a heartfelt address in which she said, “seeing you young Oprah Scholars here today, has moved me deeply. I am so proud of you and everybody in attendance at this school, who is seeking to know more clearly who you are, the value you hold.”

She also reflected on the past 30 years since the scholars' programme was founded before she made an unexpected, big reveal - a donation of $13 million (about R198.3m) to the school.

