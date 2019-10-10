HBO’s 'Watchmen', 'Trackers' and more top series to stream in October

There’s been plenty of hype about this M-Net Original, and rightly so. Adapted from the best-seller by Deon Meyer, it’s co-produced by two international distributors, so you know the quality is going to be out of this world. The gripping storyline involves SA’s top spooks on the tail of diamond runners, rhino smugglers and terrorists, and it’s full of twists and turns.

Watch the first two episodes on Sunday, October 27, and weekly thereafter. Trackers is screening simultaneously on Showmax and M-Net.

HBO’s Watchmen season 1