HBO’s 'Watchmen', 'Trackers' and more top series to stream in October
It’s heroes vs villains this month on Showmax
Succession seasons 1 and 2
Streaming First on Showmax, this highly acclaimed series has returned for a second season. Logan Roy pits his family against each other in the battle to find a worthy successor for his business empire. It’s had big love from critics for its darkly funny script and brilliant performances from Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and more.
Trackers
There’s been plenty of hype about this M-Net Original, and rightly so. Adapted from the best-seller by Deon Meyer, it’s co-produced by two international distributors, so you know the quality is going to be out of this world. The gripping storyline involves SA’s top spooks on the tail of diamond runners, rhino smugglers and terrorists, and it’s full of twists and turns.
Watch the first two episodes on Sunday, October 27, and weekly thereafter. Trackers is screening simultaneously on Showmax and M-Net.
HBO’s Watchmen season 1
Who watches the Watchmen? This is the central question in this dark superhero series based on the underground graphic novel set in an alternate modern era, where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws. The cast includes two Oscar winners, Jeremy Irons and Regina King, as well as Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr and more. This highly anticipated series lands on Showmax, express from the US, on October 21, screening simultaneously with DStv.
Godfather of Harlem
Crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) returns to Harlem after a decade in prison to find the neighbourhood in a shambles and the Italian mafia controlling the streets. Based on a true story.
Planned release date: October 15 2019
Mayans M.C. seasons 1 and 2
Sons of Anarchy was all about a man struggling with his father’s legacy. Mayans M.C., SOA’s spin-off that’s streaming First on Showmax, is about a man out for vengeance for a terrible crime against his family. Both series feature motorcycle gangs in all their complexity, and both are available to stream in their entirety on Showmax.
Harlots seasons 1 to 3
If you think a show about an 18th-century brothel doesn’t sound very feminist, think again. Now in its third season, Harlots, which is streaming First on Showmax, follows Margaret Wells as she struggles to raise her daughters and run her business in a seedy world. It stars Liv Tyler, Samantha Morton and Jessica Brown Findlay, of Downton Abbey fame.
Empire seasons 1 to 5
A hip-hop mogul must choose a successor for his business in this hit drama series that won Taraji P Henson a Golden Globe. She plays Cookie, ex-wife to Terrence Howard’s Luscious Lyon, and from her fur coats to her clapbacks, she’s glorious.
The Twilight Zone
It’s one of the most iconic series of all time — and probably the most creepy. This fourth iteration is narrated and produced by Jordan Peele, who also directed Oscar darling Get Out, and has a string of stars, including Adam Scott (Big Little Lies), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Greg Kinnear (Modern Family) and Chris O’Dowd (Get Shorty).
Watch it from October 14 on Showmax »
This article was paid for by Showmax.