Censorship of South Park in China spotlights Hollywood's dilemma

China's removal of animated comedy South Park from online sites just as it dropped US basketball broadcasts highlighted a tension familiar to Hollywood studios - the need to please Chinese authorities in order to reach the country's vast audience.

Media companies count on ticket sales in China, which is projected to become the world's largest movie market next year, to bolster their bottom lines. And some films, such as recent Oscar winner Green Book, rely on Chinese investment to make it to the big screen.

That, along with China's limit of 34 imported movies per year, has forced movie and TV studios to shape programming in a way that satisfies Chinese censors without suppressing the creative freedom of producers and writers.

"They have tried to do it in such a way that they can make as much money as possible by having access to the China market, but not become so embarrassed by the backlash at home," said Stanley Rosen, a political science professor at the University of Southern California.

The creators of irreverent comedy South Park took aim at that approach, as well as China's policies on free speech, in an episode released on October 2 called 'Band in China'. South Park episodes were subsequently pulled from Chinese streaming sites.

The show disappeared around the time China said it would not broadcast US National Basketball Association games following a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive who backed protests in Hong Kong.